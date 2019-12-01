HAYULIANG, Nov 30: With the aim of promoting education and development in the border areas, the Indian Army recently gifted schoolbags and water bottles to school students from Hayuliang village in Anjaw district.
The activity was undertaken as part of the Army’s Project Samaritan, under which 201 children from economically weaker families studying in local government schools benefitted.
Army distributes schoolbags
