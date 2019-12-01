Bharat Vikash Parishad starts state unit

JULLANG, Nov 30: The Arunachal chapter of the Bharat Vikash Parishad (BVP) was launched here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

Addressing the function, former state BJP president Tai Tagak urged all to “work for social, cultural and all-round development of the state and the nation.”

He advised the BVP to “carry out social activities for a visible change of mindset,” and urged its members to focus on bringing change that reaches the people at the grassroots level.

Tagak also urged the BVP’s national authority to “organize meetings, seminars and workshops for its members and district units, so that more people join hands with the state-level functionaries for unity and development of the nation.”

State BVP president Jalley Sonam in his address said the organization, “since its inception in the state, for the last three years has been working for social awareness and is associated with several social and cultural welfare activities, including awareness programme on health and education.”

National BVP vice-president Sinam Rajendra Singh spoke on “human value, dignity and national integration,” and emphasized on organizing programmes “through sampark, sahyog, sanskar, seva and samarpan.”

Among others, national BVP coordinator Sitaram Pareek, national organizing secretary Suresh Jain, state coordinator Tayum Tok, state Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh president Yasi Sonam, delegates and executive members from seven districts of the state attended the launch function.