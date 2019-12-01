Legal awareness prog conducted

BASARNALLO, Nov 30: The Kobom Foundation conducted a free ‘legal service awareness programme’ for students, teachers, former panchayat leaders and others at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Papum Pare district on Saturday, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

Addressing the gathering, Capital SP Tumme Amo spoke on topics like the criminal justice system, first information report (FIR), the role of GBs, etc, in assisting the police in containing crimes.

Highlighting the basic rights of the people, especially women, Amo said, “No woman can be arrested after sunset and before sunrise. Moreover, the presence of a lady police is a must during the time of arrest.”

Explaining how an FIR should be filed, the SP said, “If any police officer refuses to receive a complaint or to lodge an FIR, a person should directly inform the SP concerned, or can take help from the court.”

Amo requested the GBs and youths to support the police in maintaining a crime-free society.

APSLSA legal aid counsel Raknu Konya presented a brief on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme (APVCS), free and competent legal service to SC/ST persons, and the benefits of court marriage.

She informed that the APSLSA provides free legal aid to needy SC/ST persons and those whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

Elaborating the APVCS, Raknu said upto Rs 3 lakhs is provided to accident victims (death case); upto Rs 7 lakhs to rape (death) victims; upto Rs 3 lakhs to acid attack victims; and Rs 50,000 to a pregnant woman during miscarriage, “and in many other cases,” under the APVCS.

Stressing on the importance of court marriage, Konya urged everyone to register their marriage, and informed that the APSLSA provides legal aid for the purpose.

Kobom Foundation chairman Teto Taba spoke on the procedure of obtaining succession certificate, the importance of RTE, and the RTI Act.

Among others, Sangdupota CO Takam Nokholas, GSS Headmaster AK Sharma, senior advocate Nabam Jollaw, and advocate HC Tok also spoke.