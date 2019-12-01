Experts invited to develop framework for glacier study in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Arunachal Deputy Environment Director, D Dohu Robin, has invited research agencies and glaciologists from the IISc, the JNU, the Kashmir University and the Sikkim climate change cell “to develop a common framework for glacier study on climate change in Arunachal.”

Robin extended the invitation during the three-day ‘Himalayan summit on climate change’, which concluded here on 29 November.

“A common framework can be submitted to the central government for funding, after clearing it through the state government steering committee on climate change,” Robin said.

The climate change summit was organised by the Centre for Media Studies and the IHCAP, with support from the DST and the union environment, forest & climate change ministry.

During the seminar, environment experts observed that Arunachal and Sikkim are the only two states in the eastern Himalayas possessing glaciers.

However, no analysis has yet been carried out on the glaciers in Arunachal, with reference to rate of discharge, mass balancing, etc. On the other hand, various agencies under the central government have conducted studies on Sikkim’s glaciers to a large extent.

The seminar also discussed improvising and setting strategies for implementation of springshed management, training and capacity building, and intervention of multi-stakeholders’ role.

The programme was attended by climate change officials from 12 Himalayan states of India, apart from filmmakers and others.

Besides Robin, Arunachal was represented by PCCF (Environment & Climate Change) RK Singh, state climate cell research associate Dr Bhupen Mili, and RGU geography professor Dr SK Pattanaik.

Indian Mountain Initiative secretary Fantry Mein Jaiswal also attended the seminar.