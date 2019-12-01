Governor advocates spirit of enterprise

RGU’s 17th convocation held

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, Nov 30: The 17th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was held at the university’s auditorium here on Saturday, with female students taking away the highest number of gold medals in their respective disciplines.

The coveted Chancellor’s Gold Medal went to Utpal Dutta (MSc, Chemistry), while Kajal Kumari Sah (BCA) received the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal for the 2018-19 academic session. The medals were presented by Governor BD Mishra.

Twenty-five students received gold medals in various master’s degrees, while 27 graduates from various colleges under RGU were awarded gold medals in their respective disciplines.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said the convocation was “the beginning of the journey for the students into the realm of responsibilities,” and advised the graduating students to “show themselves worthy of the degree conferred on them.”

Mishra said the students’ academic pursuits “should not be confined to getting certification and seeking jobs,” and advised them to “study for knowledge, which gives confidence and spirit for enterprise.”

Urging the students to respect the dignity of work and labour, the governor highlighted the scopes in agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming, poultry, piggery, sericulture, pisciculture, apiculture, etc.

“These sectors are the easiest and the best for food security and self-sustenance,” Mishra said, and advised the students to “work and succeed with integrity,” unmindful of the challenges which are certain to come on their paths.

The governor urged the student community to contribute towards “nation first initiatives” like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Beti bachao, beti padhao campaign, the ‘Say no to one-time-use plastic’ campaign, and the ‘Jal hi jeevan hai’ programme.

He also exhorted the students to participate in the ‘Fit India’ mission, stating that “a happy mind exists only in a healthy body.”

Speaking about his interactions in the recently concluded Conference of Governors about the new education policy, the governor said that to improve the quality of higher education, there must be competent faculty members and good teaching.

“Selection of faculty must be merit-based, with transparency, without fear, favour or ill-will. Selection process must be videographed,” he said, and also suggested having a “startup-oriented curriculum and interface with development of regional developmental requirements.”

“There must be appraisal of the faculty members and other teaching staff,” Mishra emphasized.

Congratulating the students, Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Vinod Kumar Jain, focused on the need for quality education, skills, synergy among universities, and R&D laboratories and industries “to realize the goal of five-trillion-dollar economy in the years to come as announced by the central government.”

He exhorted the students and the faculty members to “be capable of tapping and growing the stock of global knowledge, and assimilating and adopting it to local needs to create new technologies and bring forward the people left behind in this race of sustainable development.”

Earlier, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha presented an overview of the university and how far it has come since its first convocation in 1998. He also highlighted the achievements and developmental activities of, and the barriers faced by the university.

Prof Kushwaha wished the students well for their future endeavours, and advised them to “exercise patience and deal with stress and disappointment with a peaceful mind and look for a solution.”

RGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof A Mitra, Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, deans, teaching members and officers of the university, along with distinguished guests, graduating students and scholars, and their families and friends participated in the convocation ceremony.

The governor also presented PhD degrees to the qualified candidates, while Prof Jain presented the MPhil degrees.