Indigenous Faith Day greetings

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Indigenous Faith Day.

In his message, the governor expressed hope that the celebration of the day would inspire all to carry forward the indigenous faith system.

“Indigenous Faith Day reflects the unique cultural heritage of the indigenous people of the state, (and) reinforces our distinctive Indian cultural characteristic, which is ‘unity in diversity’. In order to strengthen this spirit, the cultures and traditions of the indigenous peoples must remain vibrant and alive,” the governor said, and expressed optimism that the occasion would “give impetus to the endeavours of the intellectuals and elders of the indigenous community in fine-tuning the traditional practices with the march of time.” (Raj Bhavan)