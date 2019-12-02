NSCN-R commander killed in Changlang

CHANGLANG, Dec 1: In a major breakthrough top commander of NSCN-R cadre has been killed in an encounter here on Saturday. The encounter took place at Old Changlang village under Changlang Police Station around 4 pm between 9 AR and underground organisation.

During the fierce encounter one UG cadre was killed on the spot and later identified as SS Maj Akham Chang, member of NSCN-R. During the combing operation security forces seized weapons, cash and opium from the spot.

A criminal case has been registered and further investigation is on. After completion of legal formalities the dead body was handed over to the relatives. The old Changlang forest area is still under combing operation. DIPRO