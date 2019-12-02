Dist level HDMT tournaments for Lower Siang held

PASIGHAT, Dec 1: Likabali Assembly Constituency emerged champions in the boys’ football, volleyball and girls’ volleyball of the district level football and volleyball tournaments for the 4th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT).

GHSS, Nari representing 36th Nari-Koyu Assembly Constituency became winner of the girls’ football.

The winners will represent Lower Siang in the state level tournament, which is likely to be held from the second week of January, 2020, informed DSO Nada APa.

Lijum Ete and Yorpi Jishi were adjudged as the best male and female football players respectively, while the titles for the best male and female volleyball players went to Devid Kena and Mary Ngulom respectively.

The winners of both the boys and girls football and volleyball were awarded Rs.50,000 each, while Rs 25000 each was given to the runners-up teams.

Best football players were awarded cash incentives with Rs.7000 each while the best volleyball players were given Rs 5000.

Lower Siang SP Surendra Choudhary, District Football Association president Kaling Kakki, secretary Dochi Riram attended the closing ceremony held in Likabali on Saturday.

Earlier, public leader Mito Taipodia attended the inaugural ceremony held in Nari on 28 November.

The tournament was conducted by the sports department in collaboration with the district administration.

Meanwhile, Nada informed that the district level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournaments for Siang will be conducted on 3 and 4 December at Pangin.

The district level HDMT Tournament for Kra Daadi was also conducted at Palin General Ground from 25 to 28 November.

District Supply Officer Duyu lampung ARC Hage Komo distributed the prizes to the winners, runners-up teams and the best players.

The tournament was held under the supervision of District sports officer Tage Taki.