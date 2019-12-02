Foreign Service Attaches visit Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Dec 1: A delegation of Foreign Service Attaches from 26 nations visited Arunachal Pradesh and areas near the LAC on 29 November to understand the prevailing situation in forward areas as well as acquaint themselves with the functioning of the Indian Army, according to a defence release.

They were received and briefed by the Formation Commander on the operational environment and challenges faced by the troops in border areas.

The foreign officers applauded the Indian Army for its unflinching commitment and dedication in executing assigned task under difficult conditions, the release said.

The delegation also visited the Darka heritage village in West Siang and appreciated the rich culture and traditions of the state.

Foreign Service Attache tour is conducted biennially for the foreign service attaches of friendly foreign countries posted in respective embassy in New Delhi to familiarize them with the three arms of Indian Armed Forces.