Alumni association hire six teachers for GHSS, Daporijo

DAPORIJO, Dec 2: Seeing the problem faced by the students of the GHSS here in Upper Subansiri district due to shortage of teachers, the alumni association of the school has hired six teachers for the school with administrative approval from the deputy commissioner.

The association has hired two trained graduate teachers (TGTs) each for English, Hindi and Science with a fixed salary of Rs 10,000 each. The salaries will be paid to the teachers by the association from the amount contributed voluntarily by the alumni, informed alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi.

In the approval letter, Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner said that all the six teachers will serve the school till the pre-board examination, 2020.

The alumni association has also written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Kanto Dangge to stop further encroachment of the school land and evict the illegal structures constructed by private individuals in the school land.

The association has also apprised the deputy commissioner about the illegal encroachment of teachers’ quarters by private individuals and demanded shifting of the Govt. College here to its permanent site at Jerum village without any further delay.

Meanwhile, the alumni association, in a recent meeting in Itanagar, decided to take up the issue of posting of a regular vice-principal, teachers with the director of the secondary education.

The alumni association has also constructed three separate toilets for the boy and girl students and handed them over to the school authority for use. The association has also constructed CC footpath in between the boys’ and girls’ toilets in the backside of the school building in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri unit of the All Arunachal Labours’ Union, Dasi informed.

It also closed two approach road/gates towards the Pakam Colony and New Market in order to create a good teaching-learning atmosphere in the school. The association said that the roads passing through the school were randomly used by the public round the clock which caused disturbance and created security problem.

Secondary Education Joint Director Marken Kadu, who also attended the meeting, appreciated the members of the alumni association for the concern shown by them for their alma mater. He assured all possible help and cooperation to the association in fulfilling the demand placed by it, especially the posting of regular vice principal and subject teachers.

Adviser to Alumni Association Komkar Dulom, SE Dube Dulom, SPSTS station superintendent Tutar Dulom also spoke in the meeting.