Bayor, Gangsa win silver and bronze at SAF

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: Rupa Bayor and Gangphung Gangsa representing India bagged one silver and bronze medal each at the 13th South Asian Games (SAF) currently underway in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bayor won the silver in Poomsae in the women’s below 23 years category while Gangsa secured the bronze in the men’s above 29 years category in poomsae.

Bayar and Gangsa are the two athletes from Arunachal to win medal in SAF Games after Sambo Lapung, who had won a gold medal in the previous edition of the Games held in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham K Techi has congratulated both Bayor and Gangsa for bringing laurels to the country and state by winning medals in the prestigious event.

Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Tara Tagin also congratulated both the athletes and said that it is a proud moment for the sports family of the state.