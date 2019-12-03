Hunger strike seeking deletion of non-APST names called off

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: Following the intervention of Home Minister Bamang Felix, the ongoing indefinite hunger strike launched by the All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students Union and All Yobin Students Union has been called off today.

The organisations have been demanding for deletion of non-APST settlers’ names from the Panchayat electoral roll of Vijoynagar area in Changlang district.

Addressing the media persons after meeting with the protesters, Felix, who is also Panchayati Raj Minister, said that government would look into the issue. He added that Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government is people’s welfare government and this government will look into whatever genuine demands of the people, Felix said.

He further suggested the protestors to apply deletion form against the non-APST settlers from Panchayati electoral roll.

“These are the certain procedures that they have to follow and the state government cannot interfere in deletion and addition. However, the government would intervene, whenever is required to chalk out the issue into logical solution.’ The government has asked the agitating group to submit representation to the government, he added.

“Till we get the result on this issue, our fight will continue. However, since the government is asking for time, we will wait as per their assurance” said Tana Ganesh Tara.

“We appreciate that the government has finally responded and invited us for the discussion and we are hopeful that issue will be resolved under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership,” he added.