Media orgs react as Journalist threatened

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: The Arunachal Pradesh media fraternity has strongly condemned the hurling threats issued to East Mojo Chief Correspondent Irani Sonowal Lepcha by one Sotai Kri.

A joint meeting of the Arunachal Press Club (APC), Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) was held at the APC on Monday during which the telephonic intimidation and complaint lodged against the reporter at the Tezu police station were discussed at length.

The house was informed that following a report published on East Mojo titled “Arunachal: Land Mafia near China border risking national security?” on November 29, 2019, Kri who also happens to the former advisor to CM and whose name has been mentioned in the story, reportedly called the East Mojo correspondent on Monday and threatened her of dire consequences.

The complaint lodged against the reporter and 4 others by one Tenalum Taflam claiming that he has been made a scapegoat in the news article was also discussed.

It was, however, informed that Tenalum’s statement (which he is reportedly refuting now) was consensual had taken without any pressure/force.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, the press fraternity strongly condemned the intimidation while terming it as an attempt to suppress a media person from exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“Whoever is not happy or satisfied with the news report published has every right to file complaints through proper channels, however, such heinous act of making intimidating calls to the journalist concerned will not be accepted,” APC president Dodum Yangfo said.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno also cautioned against the efforts made to muzzle media freedom. “A journalist has the right to pursue the truth in reporting as long as it is based on facts and no one can deter them from doing so by taking the law into their own hands,” Sangno said, adding that the APUWJ will take all required steps to protect the safety and concern of the journalists.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu while reacting to the development has denounced the attempt to intimidate the journalist and has assured action as per the law.

“Govt of Arunachal Pradesh stands by the journalists working without any fear or favour in the interest of the society,” the CM tweeted in the micro blogging site Twitter.