Boham’s mortal remains laid to rest

KANUBARI, Dec 2: The mortal remains of former minister Nokchong Boham were laid to rest here in Longding district on Monday.

As a mark of respect, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw and the DC Cheshta Yadav laid wreaths on his mortal remains.

A ceremonial gun salute was accorded by Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Boham passed away on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.

Wangnaw termed the death of Boham as a personal loss and recalled his contribution and role in all round development of the Wancho community.

While consoling the bereaved family members, he urged them to be strong at such trying times.

In his condolence message, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam said: “I have worked with him as a junior legislator during our good years and learnt many things from him. He was not only a popular public leader in Wancho but also a gentle, honest and helpful person.”

He expressed the hope that his good soul will continue to guide all of us in the years to come.

Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu also conveyed his condolences to the family.

“With his passing away, I have lost a guide, philosopher and a fatherly figure. It is a colossal loss for me personally,” said Wangsu in his condolence message.

A sea of people also joined the funeral procession of the former minister at Kanubari.

Government has declared a day’s state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Boham.

Boham served the state in various capacities. He was the minister for Forest, Panchayat and Industries etc. in his 22 years of long stint as a legislator.

He is also remembered for outlawing repugnant social cultures like tattooing among Wancho women. DIPRO