Meghalaya defeat Arunachal to clinch Sub-Jr. NFC title

Staff Reporter

KALYANI, Dec 3: Arunachal went down fighting 0-3 to Meghalaya in the title clash of the Sub-Junior National Football Championship (NFC), 2019 played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Arunachal entered into the final with four wins and a draw.

The match was evenly poised until 52nd minute, when Samcharphrang Lato scored for his side Meghalaya.

Samlang Rympei and Teibok Nongrum scored two goals in added time (90+4′, 90+5′ min) to finally seal the match.

Arunachal had lost the final in the penalty shootout to Odisha last year.