[ Karda Natam ]
DAPORIJO, Dec 3: The Siga to Dayam Road Land Affected Youth Forum (SDLAYF) has demanded a proper inquiry into the collapse of a RCC bridge over Duni Karo River in Upper Subansiri district.
The bridge connecting Siga (Lechin) with Dayam area collapsed barely six months from its completion, on 15 November-affecting people from more than 25 villages under Chetam and Nilling circles.
The bridge was constructed under RWD DPU-II Division Daporijo.
The Forum alleged that the implementing agency/department concerned compromised the quality of work and specifications in the construction, which led to collapse of the bridge.
Informing that a complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner, the Forum demanded appropriate action against all those responsible for collapse of the bridge.
Forum demands inquiry into bridge collapse
[ Karda Natam ]