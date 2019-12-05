Govt. to set up state human rights commission soon

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: Arunachal Pradesh Government will soon set up a full-fledged state human rights commission.

In a major policy decision, the state government has decided to constitute the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission in pursuance of the section 21(1) of the Protection of Human Right Act 1993, a release from CMO said.

A meeting of the Selection Committee chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also held here on Wednesday for making recommendations for appointment of the chairperson and members of the Commission.

Home Minister Bamang Felix and legislative assembly Speaker PD Sona attended the meeting. (CMO)