AAPSU terms Adi Mising Baane Kebang meet on Namsai uncalled for

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has condemned the joint coordination cum consultative meeting of Adi Mising Baane Kebang held at Ruksin on Tuesday in connection with the Namsai incident. In a release the AAPSU termed the meeting uncalled for. The union stated that the issue is between communities within Arunachal Pradesh and no outsider should interfere in the matter.

All matters within the state should be solved through amicably, rather than giving communal colour by inviting communities from outside the state, the AAPSU stated. Further the union alleged that members of Mising community are encroaching and constructing shelters in Changlang district near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary and urged state government to take action against the encroachers.

The AAPSU also alleged that many individuals have obtained Scheduled Tribe certificates in name of indigenous people (Khampti and Adis). The union said “It will constitute a fact finding committee in this regard” and also appeal the State government to formulate policy for the fact finding. The AAPSU has appealed all to maintain peace in the area and not take law in their own hands.