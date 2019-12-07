‘Arogya mela’ gets underway

ITANAGAR, Dec 6: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang inaugurated a state-level ‘Arogya mela’ at IG Park here on Thursday.

The fair, which will showcase the healing powers of Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Siddha, Yunani, Sowa-Rigpa and homoeopathy, is aimed at displaying the strengths and potentials of the AYUSH system.

Libang commended the AYUSH doctors are serving at PHCs and CHCs across the state. He promised to “support, promote, and strengthen the AYUSH department,” and assured to allocate “30 percent fund for the development of AYUSH in the state.”

Health Secretary P Parthiban said “the people should take all the benefits from the mela as there is free consultation service with full dispensary.” He also spoke about Pancharma therapy and its popularity in Kerala.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy Director, Dr Pradip Kumar Goswami, advised the people of the state to “cultivate more medicinal plants.”

Health Services Director, Dr M Lego, was also present on the occasion. The fair will conclude on 9 December. (DIPRO)