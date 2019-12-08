Jobang Modi receives ‘NE India Award’

NONGSDER, Dec 7: Jobang Modi, who runs the Arunachal Charity Home in East Siang HQ Pasighat, was honoured with the ‘North-East India Award’ in the ‘social work’ category by Christ School (International) here in Meghalaya on Saturday.

Kohima (Nagaland)-based Peace Channel’s director, Rev CP Anto, received the award in the ‘peace’ category; Shillong-based teacher, composer and musician, Silbi Passah, received the award in the ‘education and youth development’ category; and Shillong-based Fr Roland Kharkrang was awarded in the ‘tribal literature’ category.

The awards comprised a stole, a citation, and cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Chief advisor to the Meghalaya government, DD Lapang, also attended the awards distribution ceremony.