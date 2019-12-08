Mini-marathon organized under PMMVY

PASIGHAT, Dec 7: A mini-marathon under the maternity benefit scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), was organized here in East Siang district on Saturday to sensitize the public to the benefits of the scheme.

Schoolchildren, ICDS functionaries, SHG members, government officials, and others took part in the event, themed ‘Towards building a healthy nation – Surakshit janani, viksit dharini’.

Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh flagged off the run from the DEM higher secondary school (DEMHSS) ground.

Later, ICDS Deputy Director PE Angu informed the participants about the benefits of the scheme and how to avail it.

DEMHSS Principal Apel Tayeng, SDO (Sadar) Oli Perme, EAC Nancy Yirang, and CO Pebika Lego also attended the event. (DIPRO)