Event mgmt groups present concept papers for YRF-2020

AALO, Dec 7: Five groups aspiring to be the event manager of the Yomgo River Festival (YRF)-2020 on Saturday made PowerPoint presentations on their plans of action for conducting the event, following a directive issued in this regard by West Siang DC Swetika Sachan earlier.

A board of officers, headed by YRF-2020 steering committee chairman Abhinav Kumar, witnessed the presentations made by Orchids, Wild Flower Production, Phoenix Rising, and MilesAcres.

The board will select one event manager for the festival, based on qualities such as creativity and innovation, design, team coordination, and experience in conducting such mega events. Preference will be given to youths of the district who have proven experience in event management. (DIPRO)