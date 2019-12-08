World Soil Day celebrated

BALIJAN, Dec 7: Thirty farmers from Balijan and nearby areas participated in the World Soil Day celebration organised by the rural works department (RWD) here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

Speaking during the event, themed ‘Stop soil erosion, save our future’, the RWD’s Soil & Water Conservation Director, Joram Puppa, highlighted the significance of the day, and briefed the farmers on the government programmes related to soil and water conservation. He urged the farmers to “use the land as per land capability class, following scientific method of soil management to minimize soil erosion and loss of fertile top soil.”

SCO Nido D Pubiyang highlighted the importance of soil and water conservation and soil health management. She advocated employing scientific know-how for soil and water conservation in the fields.

ASCO Gode Siram also spoke.

Among others, ASCO Chumma Nabom, SSCA Bater Dabi, STA Kipa Sana and SSCA Sangno Tawe attended the programme.

The officers answered several queries raised by the farmers regarding crop production and soil degradation.