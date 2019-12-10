Admin issues clarification over RoW issue

‘Govt halted eviction drive’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 9: Reacting to the publication of the report headlined ‘Admin failed to provide…’ etc in this daily, the capital complex administration has clarified that it still intends to carry out eviction and create space for the right of way (RoW) along the ongoing four-lane road project (NH 415) between Chandranagar and Papu Nallah.

Officials of the administration on Monday claimed that it was the state government that stopped them from continuing with the eviction drive.

“We have written several letters to the higher authorities, seeking direction and clarity as to how to resume the eviction drive. However, there is no response from them. But people keep blaming the capital administration for failing to carry out eviction,” an official said.

He said that instead of indulging in blame game, everyone should join hands to ensure that the four-lane project is completed on time.

“Whenever we get direction from the higher authorities, we are ready to go ahead with the eviction drive. We are committed to ensure that Itanagar gets a proper road,” the official added.

Last Saturday, when Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar along with top government officials inspected the ongoing work on the highway, it was brought to their notice that the RoW has not been maintained on several stretches. As per the decision taken by the state government, the RoW is supposed to be 30 metres within the township area and 40 metres outside the township area.