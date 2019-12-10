Exams rescheduled in view of bandh

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, Dec 9: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authority has rescheduled the undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations which had originally been set to be held on 10 December.

The exams have been postponed in view of the Northeast bandh announced by the NESO to protest against the citizenship amendment bill. The university’s students’ union is also supporting the bandh.

Meanwhile, the secondary education directorate has also issued a notification, stating that the pre-board examinations for vocational subjects of Classes 10 and 12, which were also to be held on the 10th, will now be held on 26 December. It said the subjects and the timing will, however, be the same.