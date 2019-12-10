Guwahati IIT invites entries for Technothlon

ITANAGAR, Dec 9: The Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is inviting entries for Technothlon – the international school championship organized every year by the institute.

Technothlon is a test of logic in which students from Classes 9 to 12 compete using their logical and creative skills to win the grand prize.

The event consists of two phases: prelims and mains. The students are divided into two squads, with the junior squad comprising students of Classes 9 and 10, and the ‘haut squad’, comprising students of Classes 11 and 12. The paper is to be attempted in pairs, and partners can be of different classes and genders.

The examination requires no initial preparation but spontaneity and the ability to think out of the box. The top 50 teams are invited for the mains round, which is held during the Techniche event of the Guwahati IIT.

The champion team gets the chance for a trip to the NASA Centre, USA, and the runner-up team a trip to the ISRO.

Those wishing to participate in the competition can register online at www.technothlon.technniche.org and offline through the zonal heads and city representatives. The registration fee is Rs 150 per team.