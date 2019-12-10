REMI, Dec 9: The East Siang district administration and other government departments delivered services to the people during the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Remi village, in Bilat circle, on Monday.

DC Kinny Singh inaugurated the camp, and inspected the stalls and the services being rendered to the beneficiaries.

“Mass awareness in the rural areas on social security schemes needs to be conducted regularly by financial institutions, so that maximum coverage/enrollment of targeted beneficiaries is achieved during such doorstep services,” she said.

The DC also interacted with several beneficiaries and the GBs of Bilat circle. DPO S Sharma and Bilat CO Oni Padun were also present. (DIPRO)