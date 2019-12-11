DPMSHVI students win Divyangjan Talent Hunt

CHIMPU, Dec 10: Class 9 student of Chimpu-based Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI), Pura Maye, won the All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Talent Hunt-2019 contest held at Dorjee Khandu convention hall here on Monday.

Class 6 student of the same school, Bitupan Dutta, was the second runner-up in the contest.

Maye, who is visually impaired since birth, started schooling at the DPMSHVI in 2013.

He used to play tabla and Casio electronic keyboard, before displaying an inclination towards singing, often overwhelming those who visited the school with his melodious voice.

The students, staff and management of the DPMSHVI extended warm welcome to Maye and Dutta.

The school’s principal, H Sharma, said, “Every child, whether able or disabled, is unique and possesses some innate potentiality.”

He said parents, guardians and teachers should find out the latent talent in their children and provide all possible support, besides requisite nourishment, for the physical and emotional development of the children.

Sharma also lauded the school’s music teacher, Debjani Acharjyya, for her dedicated service.

It may be mentioned here that Ree Koyu, an alumnus of the DPMSHVI, earned a national scholarship for classical singing during 2012-15, and is now receiving higher education in Guwahati, Assam.