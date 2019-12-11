NERIST develops fruit-harvesting ladder, load-carrying basket for hilly region

NIRJULI, Dec 10: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here has developed a fruit-harvesting ladder and a load-carrying basket for use in the hilly regions of Arunachal.

The equipment and farmers’ feedbacks were released during a workshop of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture (ESA) held at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday.

A DVD containing videos and photographs with details of the equipment was released by

OUAT Vice-Chancellor Dr PK Agrawal, Bhubaneswar-based Central Institute for Women in Agriculture Director Dr SK Srivastava, and Bhopal-based Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering Director Dr PS Tiwari.

The progress of the AICRP on ESA of the NERIST was presented by Principal Investigator Prof KN Dewangan. He also highlighted women-friendly tools and equipment feasible for the farmers of Arunachal.