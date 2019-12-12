Govt issues travel advisory

ITANAGAR, Dec 11: Arunachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory urging citizen not to travel through Assam by road till normalcy returns. Further the government has established a 24×7 helpline to assist people of Arunachal stranded in Assam due to agitation. Anyone can contact SPs Tumme Amo-9436040006, Prashant Priya Gautam- 09999700000 and Navdeep Singh Brar- 09915912113 for the assistance.

The advisory has been issued amidst report that Arunachalees were stranded in several parts of Assam on Wednesday. Most of them were stranded in Dhemaji and Biswanath districts. Till the filing of this efforts, efforts were being made by Assam police in coordination with their Arunachal counterpart for safe passage of the commuters.