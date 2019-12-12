Natung, NESKFI mourn demise of Yakap

ITANAGAR, Dec 11: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung expressed deep shock at the untimely demise of first national games medal winner from Arunachal Pradesh Debia Yakap Natung on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Natung described Yakap’s death as a great loss for the sports family of the state and the society.

He conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

North East States Karate Federation of India (NESKFI) general secretary Bulang Marik expressed profound grief and sorrow over Yakap’s death,

“Yakap was a very sincere and talented karate player and her premature demise is a great loss for karate in the state,” Marik said in a condolence message.

On behalf of the NESKFI, Marik conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Yakap had bagged the National Games medal in karate in the Games’ 33rd edition, held at Guwahati, Assam, in 2007.

She was presently serving as assistant inspector at the tax, excise and narcotics department.