Rina assures to promote horticulture activities

PASIGHAT, Dec 11: Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina had assured the people to promote horticulture activities from Koyu village to Yoto area on Monday. He gave this assurance while addressing a public meeting after inauguration of a model village under Chief Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana at Koyu in East Siang district.

Highlighting various achievements and upcoming developments of the government, the MLA urged the officers to deliver their best services, so that villagers could avail all benefits of various government sponsored public welfare schemes. He appealed the parents to send their kids to schools regularly to become worthy citizens. ‘Students must be disciplined, punctual and respect their teachers and elders,’ the MLA advised.

Among others, ADC Bani Lego, EAC OsenGao, ex-ACP Pakyor Koyu, host of leaders, senior citizens, GBs and villagers attended the programme. DIPRO