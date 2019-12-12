Petrol depots run out of stock

ITANAGAR, Dec 11: Due to the ongoing agitation against citizenship amendment bill (CAB) in Assam, petrol depots of capital complex have run out of the stocks. According to the sources most of the oil supplies come from Numaligarh and Digboi refineries in Assam. However with blockade and bandh call in various parts of Assam, the oil tankers have not been able to move out of the refineries.

Meanwhile the capital complex petroleum depot association (CCPDA) has informed that most of the petrol depots of the capital region have run out of the stocks. In a release, the CCPDA informed that for the last two days the oil tankers have not been able to reach Itanagar.

“The tankers are stuck in the refineries. As a result the depots have run out of stock. Until the situation normalizes in Assam, the consumers may have to face difficulty. At this movement, the things are out of our control. We appeal the consumers to bear with us,” the association appealed.