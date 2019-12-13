Arunachalee people stranded in Assam evacuated

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 12: Hundreds of people from Arunachal who were stranded in Assam owing to the anti-citizenship amendment bill (CAB) protests, have reportedly been rescued and airlifted back to the state by the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

Hundreds of Arunachalees were stranded in different parts of Assam, such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Dhemaji and Gohpur.

The anti-CAB protests have intensified in several parts of Assam, which has badly hit train and bus services. The train service between Guwahati and Naharlagun has been suspended in view of the widespread protests in Assam.

Director General of Police, RP Upadhyaya, informed The Arunachal Times that around 200-250 vehicles and 1,000 people were stranded on Wednesday.

“Efforts are on; we are getting phone calls,” the DGP said.

He said that among the stranded people were Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul.

“Till today (Thursday) morning, a few vehicles were stranded in Balipara and Orang. But due to our coordination with the Charduar and Orang police, they have escorted them up to Bhalukpong and Balemu.

So no vehicles are stranded as of now,” informed SIT SP Navneet Singh Brar, who is coordinating the efforts from the police headquarters here.

Brar informed that the APP is in touch with its Assam counterpart and is monitoring the situation.

“Any help needed would be extended at once to stranded people. Around 70 to 80 people who are stranded at Mohanbari may also be lifted – some to Itanagar also,” he said.

The SP said two APST buses – Itanagar-Roing and Itanagar-Tezu – with 60 passengers on board, which were stranded in Dhemaji, have been safely escorted back to Roing with the help of the Assam Police.

People from Roing who are stranded in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh are being provided with lodging at hotels until the situation is brought under control, the police informed, adding that “three helicopters have been detailed for Thursday and Friday” to airlift the stranded people.

It is reported that a few persons are still stranded in Dibrugarh as they are unable to get to the Mohanbari airport.