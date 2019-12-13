Mortal remains of Minoti Riba handed over to TRIHMS

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 12: The mortal remains of Minoti Riba were handed over to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) authority here on Thursday.

As the body was brought to the hospital, hundreds of well-wishers, medical students, teachers and others lined up to receive the body.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini handed over a certificate of acknowledgment to Riba’s family.

The certificate read: “This is to acknowledge gratefully the receipt of the body of Minoti Riba under the body donation programme of the TRIHMS. Your donation of the body of Minoti Riba is indeed very noble and honorable and we at the TRIHMS salute your resolve and conviction in honouring the wish of the deceased.

Please be aware that a donated body is given utmost respect and is used for teaching proposes to medical students in this institution. Our students as well as staff members have been made aware of the importance of the body donation programme and the valuable contribution of the donor. We assure you, we will do full justice to your donation.”

Riba had offered to donate her body much before the state got its first medical college. The formalities of donation were finalized by her when the state got the medical college.

Earlier, she was sent off on her final journey from her home by hundreds of people, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona.

Riba, a renowned cooperator and wife of former chief minister Tomo Riba, passed away on Wednesday morning at her E Sector residence here after a brief illness.