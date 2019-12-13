Fuel crisis hits capital; admin sets sales quotas

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 12: A serious fuel crisis has hit the capital complex as several fuel depots have been shut down after their stock ran out.

The crisis has occurred as the supply of MS/HSD from Numaligarh and Digboi, both in Assam, has been disrupted by the bandh imposed by various organisations in Assam against the citizenship amendment bill.

People were seen parked in long queues at the C Sector and the Lekhi fuel depots.

The capital complex administration has, however, intervened to mitigate the crisis by directing the depots to issue 20 litres of diesel per vehicle for heavy vehicles, 10 litres of fuel per vehicle for four-wheelers, and five litres of fuel per vehicle for two- and three-wheelers.

Capital Complex ADC Talom Dupak on Thursday informed that the fixation of the amounts of fuel to be sold will be in place “until resumption of supply of HSD and MS from IOCL Digboi and Numaligarh refinery.”

The ADC has directed the fuel depots to ensure strict compliance with the rationing scale, stating that failure to do so would invite action.

The administration meanwhile informed that the chief depot manager of the Emchi IOCL has confirmed that sufficient stocks have been maintained to cater to the fuel requirements of central Arunachal, including the capital complex, “at least for the next two weeks.”