IJU concerned at internet shutdown in NE

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has expressed grave concern over the internet shutdown in the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya by the state governments in the name of controlling law and order situation arising out of the passage of the citizenship amendment bill (CAB) in both the houses of Parliament.

The state governments shut down the internet services since Monday in Tripura and since Wednesday in many districts of Assam.

It is learnt that internet services were shut down in Meghalaya on Thursday.

In a statement, IJU President Geetartha Pathak and Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit said blocking internet services “is an attack on freedom of speech and expression and the right of the citizens to get information, besides curtailment of media’s freedom.”

The IJU has demanded immediate restoration of internet services in the NE states, and asked the central government not to take away the fundamental rights of freedom of expression in the name of controlling law and order situation.

“Rather, it should ensure that the people have the right to information, more so at a time when rumours can trigger further trouble,” it said.

The IJU said it shares the concerns of the citizens that the CAB is discriminatory on religious lines and violates one of the basic tenets – secularism – enshrined in the constitution.