‘Swachh Seppa Abhiyan’ launched

SEPPA, Dec 12: ‘Swachch Seppa Abhiyan’, an initiative of the East Kameng district administration to keep Seppa clean and green, was launched with a drive themed ‘Ane Kameng river cleaning mission’ on Wednesday.

The movement is aimed at promoting and generating cleanliness in the town. Henceforth, fortnightly cleanliness drives will be conducted in Seppa in the first and the third week of every month.

On Wednesday, hundreds of residents participated in the cleanliness drive along the whole stretch of the Kameng river which runs through Seppa town. People from all walks of life, including government officers, students, and members of NGOs and religion-based organizations took part in it.

Launching the mission, DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat exhorted the participants to “carry out such noble task on a mission mode and spread wide awareness among the masses about the benefits of cleanliness.”

Emphasizing on creating an open defecation-free society, the DC briefed the gathering on proper segregation and disposal of wastes. He urged the residents to shun disposing of household and kitchen wastes directly into the streams.

DRDA PD Dahey Sangno also urged all to ensure the movement’s success. He informed that “every stream or river besides the Kameng river, and colonies across Seppa township will be cleaned under the abhiyan.”

The launch programme was organized by the district administration and the DUDA, in collaboration with the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation and the Kameng Kao Club. (DIPRO)