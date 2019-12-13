Safety advisory issued

PASIGHAT, Dec 12: In view of the prevailing situation in neighbouring Assam, the East Siang district administration has issued an advisory, urging commuters to refrain from travelling through Assam.

DC Kinny Singh advised commuters travelling from East Siang towards Assam to “refrain themselves from moving/entry in the peripheral jurisdiction of Assam through check gates.”

Any commuter who still insists on ignoring the advisory would do so at their own risk, the DC stated in the advisory. (DIPRO)