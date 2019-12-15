Anti-CA protest march taken out

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Dec 14: Expressing solidarity with Assam, people from different walks of life on Saturday took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act (CA) here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Holding placards and banners and shouting slogans against the contentious act, the protestors marched from Roing gate to Eze bridge.

Later, they gathered at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground, and lit candles in honour of the protestors who were killed and injured during the anti-CA protests in various parts of the Northeast.

The march was organised jointly by the Eya, the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union, and the Assamese community residing in the district.