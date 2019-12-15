Long queues at fuel depots, prices of vegetables shoot up

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 14: Long queues of vehicles were seen at the fuel depots in the capital region since early morning on Saturday. While some depots have fuel stock, some have already finished selling their quota.

The situation is likely to improve as there is enough stock of petroleum, oil and lubricant (pol) items with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s depot in Doimukh after stranded oil tankers reached the depot. Six oil tankers headed for the capital region were released on Friday.

Even though the situation has improved, several citizens were seen panic buying.

“People fill their cars and bikes and they want extra. We refused fuel to many who came with containers,” said a depot owner. Another depot owner appealed to the people to not buy in panic, “so that everybody can share.”

The crowds were so huge that police and administrative officers had to be posted at the petrol pumps.

Petrol is being sold for upto Rs 500 per litre in the black market.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in Itanagar. A kilo of potatoes is being sold for Rs 60, a kilo of flat beans for Rs 100, and broccoli for Rs 200/kg.

Acute fuel crisis in E/Siang

Our correspondent adds: East Siang district of Arunachal and Jonai area of bordering Assam have been facing acute fuel crisis for the last couple of days due to the disruption of regular fuel supply, owing to the anti-Citizenship Act agitation in Assam.

The East Siang administration on Friday locked down five oil depots in Pasighat and the lone depots in Mebo and Ruksin for security reason after receiving report of shortage of fuel stock.

It is reported that some oil tankers carrying fuel to depots in Arunachal are stranded in different parts of Assam because of the blockading of highways by protestors.

The East Siang administration has prohibited the sale of fuel in barrels and gallons, and black-marketing of fuel. It has also directed the fuel depot owners to submit daily reports on their fuel stocks.

Observing that the situation in Assam has improved, the administration has taken steps to ensure safe passage of stranded oil tankers plying towards the depots in the district.

“We have communicated to the Lakhimpur and the Dhemaji district administrations in Assam and pressed security personnel into service to escort the oil tankers. Fuel will be available at the local depots from Sunday,” said Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang, and urged the people not to panic.