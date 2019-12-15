Arunachal media condemn police brutality, muzzling of press freedom in Assam

ITANAGAR, Dec 14: Expressing solidarity with fellow media persons of Assam, the press community of Arunachal staged a dharna here on Saturday, condemning the police brutality against the press persons of Prag News channel, and the clamping of censorship on Pratidin Times news channel.

In a video that has gone viral on social networking sites, CRPF personnel can be seen barging into the premises of Prag News’ office in Guwahati and using their batons on the camerapersons of the channel.

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), the Arunachal Press Club, and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association condemned the police action, as well as the central and the Assam governments for attempting to muzzle the press from reporting the widespread protests in the Northeast against the amended Citizenship Act, which was passed on 11 December.

The media organizations also severely condemned the internet shutdown in Assam, and urged the Assam government to restore the internet services at the earliest.

“We want a free press in a democracy like India. We are the voice of the people, and the press should be allowed to function without any censorship and without any repressive policy,” said APUWJ President Amar Sangno.

Recently, the union information & broadcasting ministry in an advisory to all private television channels asked them to avoid showing content that could incite violence or cause law and order problems or ‘antinational’ feelings.