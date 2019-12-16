Hundreds attend health camp

SANGRAM, Dec 15: As many as 421 people benefitted from a free health camp under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh, organized by the Kurung Kumey District Health Society, in collaboration with the NNSPSU, here in Kurung Kumey district on Sunday.

Doctors from the district hospital and five specialists (in gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, dental and general medicine) from the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, conducted the camp.

A similar camp had earlier been held at the district hospital in Koloriang on Saturday.