APWWS team calls on CM, seeks rehab centre, strengthening of de-addiction centres

ITANAGAR, Dec 17: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Gumri Ringu and secretary-general Kani Nada Maling, called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office here on Tuesday to discuss the pressing issue of drug abuse in the state.

The team informed the CM about the rampant drug abuse occurring across the state, and the challenges that the APWWS’ 39 branches across the state are facing while working to reduce drug abuse.

The team also sought establishment of a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Itanagar, and strengthening of the existing de-addiction centres “with facilities for vocational training and other life-skills to rehabilitate recovering addicts.”

Terming the rampant drug abuse among the state’s youths a “contagious disease,” the APWWS offered its assistance to the state government in fighting drug abuse.

Last year also, the APWWS had in its budget recommendation focused on problems relating to drug abuse in the state.

The APWWS team also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister.