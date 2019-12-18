‘Contact classes’ for Apex Bank officials underway

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 17: Forty-nine officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd pursuing distance education courses are attending a three-day ‘Contact classes for the distance courses of Level 1 certified professional in cooperative banking (CPCB)’, which began here on Tuesday.

Cooperation Secretary Onit Panyang inaugurated the classes in the presence of faculty members from the Centre for Professional Excellence in Cooperatives in Lucknow (UP)-based Bankers’ Institute of Rural Department.

Panyang advised the bank’s branch managers to take their profession “more seriously,” and advised the bank to prepare a robust lending policy.

He also distributed the CPCB-Level 1 certificates to four officials who have qualified so far.

Earlier, Apex Bank Administrator Habung Lampung informed that “henceforth there will be no promotion without passing this course,” and asked the branch managers attending the classes to “prepare branch-wise strength weakness, opportunities & threat (SWOT) analyses, and to submit them to the management, so that the 10 years’ perspective plan of the Apex Bank can be prepared.”

Joint RCSR D Thungon suggested that “the Apex Bank should work hard to reduce NPA.” He also advised the bank’s manager to be more professional in the matter of auditing.

Apex Bank MD Tsering Thongdok also spoke.