SAD camps organized

Correspondent

DEBING, Dec 17: The East Siang district administration along with other government departments conducted a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Debing village, in Ruksin circle, on Tuesday and provided services to the villagers of Debing, Detak, Depi and Rayang.

The District Health Society conducted screening for non-communicable diseases, besides laboratory tests, and created awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

The camp, which was inaugurated by Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang, was attended by DC Kinny Singh, District Planning Officer SK Sharma, Ruksin EAC Tatling Pertin, Sille-Oyan CO Heera Panggeng, HoDs, gaon burahs, and others.

DIPRO adds: The Tawang district administration also on Tuesday conducted a SAD camp at Bomzha village, in Bongkhar circle.

The camp was inaugurated by ADC (HQ) Lobsang Tsering, along with Jang ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu and ex-anchal chairperson Namgey Tsering, in the presence of Bongkhar CO Phuntso Tashi, HoDs, and others.

The ADC apprised the villagers of the government’s welfare schemes, and of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Amendment Act, 2018.

The ADC, along with SP B Kamduk and other officers later visited the under-construction approach road from the PMGSY road to Duktungkang (Bomzha waterfall), as well as the government primary school in nearby Kharung village. They interacted with the students and distributed instrument boxes and other school kits.