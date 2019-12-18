RGURSF condemns police action at Jamia, Aligarh Muslim varsities

RONO HILLS, Dec 17: The students of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here have condemned the police brutality on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were protesting peacefully against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“We condemn in the strongest of terms all acts of violence, abuse of power, excessive use of force and assault on our constitutional rights,” the RGU Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“The horrifying visuals shared on social media are a grim manifesto that civil rights no longer exist, and that students are no longer safe in universities. They will enter our hostel rooms and libraries to prove that we are no longer a democratic country,” RGURSF general secretary Prem Taba said.

Extending solidarity to the two varsities, Taba said the RGU students are also protesting against the CAA, which they fear will create severe demographic imbalance in the entire northeastern region.

“Misso Nobin, an MA sociology student of the university, has also begun an indefinite strike against the CAA since 15 December,” Taba said. “We demand that the arrested students be released unconditionally, police violence be curbed in Jamia and AMU immediately, with their complete exit from the university premises, followed by an SIT probe into the blatant abuse of power by the police at the university premises,” Taba said.