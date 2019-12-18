Union demands deportation of refugees

ITANAGAR, Dec 17: The Arunachal Indigenous Students Union has written to the chief minister, demanding immediate deportation of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal.

The union claimed that, as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not applicable in the state, “the Chakma and Hajong refugees have no legal rights to stay in the state under the ILP regulation.”

The union has threatened to launch a democratic movement if its demand is not met within seven days.