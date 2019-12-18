Yingkiong fuel depot shut down

YINGKIONG, Dec 17: The fuel depot here in Upper Siang district remains shut down since 13 December because of disruption of fuel supply.

The situation has become a cause for worry as school buses as well as private and commercial vehicles plying in the district rely on the depot for refuelling.

Meanwhile, the SBI branch here remains closed since Monday due to UPS failure, and the branch is awaiting the arrival of an engineer to fix the issue. (DIPRO)