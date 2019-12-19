Chief Minister calls on Governor, discusses developmental issues

ITANAGAR, Dec 18: Chief Minister Pema Khandu had called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor B. D. Mishra at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday to discuss various developmental issues of the state including agriculture, education and health issues.

During the meeting, Governor reviewed various programmes, schemes and projects with the Chief Minister and discussed about bottlenecks in the developmental projects particularly, roads, environmental issues, and employment.

The Governor shared his observations of his recent tours to Kolkata and New Delhi. Both also had an in-depth discussion on the prevailing situation in the state and future actions in public interest.(Raj Bhawan)